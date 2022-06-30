What’s dragging down UltraTech Cement?2 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 01:42 AM IST
UltraTech Cement has recently announced a 22.6 million tonnes per annum increase in its capacity by FY25
UltraTech Cement Ltd’s shares have fallen by as much as 26% so far this calendar year. Investor concerns are understandable. Cost inflation has been a pressing worry and margins are expected to be under pressure during the first half of financial year 2023 (H1FY23). Prices of coal and petroleum coke, key inputs used in making cement, remain painfully high, weighing on profitability.