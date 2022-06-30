What’s dragging down UltraTech Cement?

Against this backdrop, UltraTech’s shares have declined and valuations are lower now. However, that is not exciting enough. “The steep correction in the UltraTech stock has made valuations favourable and it is trading below its 10-year and five-year average EV/Ebitda as well as EV per tonne multiples. Based on FY23 estimates, the UltraTech stock trades at EV/Ebitda and EV per tonne of 14.6 times and $164.1, respectively," said Mangesh Bhadang, analyst at Nirmal Bang Equities. “Even so, given the lack of positive news flow in the near term, a further time correction cannot be ruled out," Bhadang said. As such, a meaningful drop in input costs would be a trigger to watch out for.