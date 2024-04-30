UltraTech gears up to beat peers with cost control, capex focus
Summary
- However, in the current context of subdued cement prices and heightened competition, these positives may be overshadowed
Industry leader UltraTech Cement Ltd’s robust operating performance in the March quarter (Q4FY24) brings comfort amid severe pricing pressures. Lower costs, mainly due to operating leverage, gave its consolidated Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) a shot in the arm. Ebitda surpassed the Street’s expectations and rose to a multi-quarter high of ₹4,114 crore in Q4FY24.