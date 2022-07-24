UltraTech posts solid show in Q1FY23, but risks yet to abate

But, a meaningful breather from cost pressures is still some time away. In Q1 earnings call, the management said that though costs of key inputs were high, better procurement prices and increased efficiency helped mitigate the impact during the quarter. Petroleum coke (or petcoke) prices have softened in July and coal prices are expected to follow suit. However, the management said benefits of easing prices would only reflect in the March quarter because of high-cost inventory.

