UltraTech posts solid show in Q1FY23, but risks yet to abate
2 min read.10:29 PM ISTHarsha Jethmalani
UltraTech’s consolidated Ebitda in Q1 was nearly ₹3,095 crore mainly aided by better cost management. Small wonder, UltraTech’s shares rose more than 5% on Friday.
UltraTech Cement Ltd’s June quarter earnings (Q1FY23) has brought cheer to investors. The pan-India cement maker’s better-than-expected operating performance is encouraging at a time the industry has seen steep cuts in earnings estimates because of input cost inflation.
But, a meaningful breather from cost pressures is still some time away. In Q1 earnings call, the management said that though costs of key inputs were high, better procurement prices and increased efficiency helped mitigate the impact during the quarter. Petroleum coke (or petcoke) prices have softened in July and coal prices are expected to follow suit. However, the management said benefits of easing prices would only reflect in the March quarter because of high-cost inventory.
As such, Q2 is seasonally weak for the cement industry because of the monsoon, so passing on the burden of higher costs would be tough. Price hikes , if any, usually don’t persist because of weak demand, thus weighing on near-term performance.
“While UltraTech dodged the input cost pressure to some extent in Q1FY23, it needs to be seen if it can repeat the same feat in Q2FY23," said Kunal Motishaw, an analyst at Reliance Securities. That would be a key monitorable for investors, he said.
Even if the company raises prices, it will be challenging to do so without hurting demand.
However, the management is upbeat about the sector’s demand outlook, with urban housing and infrastructure projects picking up pace. In anticipation of rising demand, UltraTech continues to expand capacity. It plans to add 16.7 million tonnes (mt) capacity by FY23-end and 22.6 mt across regions by FY25.
Capacity expansions are expected to boost market share gains from the current 22%. That said, the entry of a new competitor and its impact on UltraTech’s market share gains would be a crucial trigger for the stock. Medium-term competitive intensity would significantly increase in the sector as new entrant Adani Group is expected to aggressively expand capacity, said Kamlesh Bagmar, deputy head of research at Prabhudas Lilladher.
The UltraTech stock has fallen by nearly 15% year-to-date, more than the 5% fall in Nifty50. Given the downside risks arising from high power and fuel expenses and rising competition, analysts do not expect the stock to reverse these losses quickly.