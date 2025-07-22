UltraTech’s volume game needs more support from prices
Summary
While all-India average cement prices rose by 5.4% sequentially, despite being a pan-India player, UltraTech did not benefit significantly from the price hike
Pan-India-focused UltraTech Cement Ltd. is poised to gain more muscle in FY26. Integration of acquired assets—The India Cements Ltd and Kesoram Industries Ltd—is progressing well. The demand outlook is also upbeat.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story