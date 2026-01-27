UltraTech Cement tightens grip on volumes, costs as pricing revival awaited
Strong volume growth and falling costs helped UltraTech deliver a Q3 earnings beat, but pricing revival and integration are the next tests.
Cement pricing disappointed in the December quarter (Q3FY26), but UltraTech Cement Ltd still delivered a comfortable earnings beat. Consolidated Ebitda jumped 36% year-on-year to ₹3,916 crore, ahead of consensus, even as grey cement realizations fell about 6%. Strong volume growth and lower costs lifted Ebitda per tonne to ₹1,007 from ₹856 a year ago.