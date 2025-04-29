UltraTech Cement set for higher volumes, tighter grip on costs

Acquisitions would certainly help UltraTech up its market share game, but a lingering concern has been the profitability drag from the sub-optimal acquired assets. But there has been some progress. India Cements achieved an Ebitda break-even in the first quarter after the takeover; it also clocked highest-ever monthly volume of over 1 mt in March. UltraTech targets to improve India Cements’ Ebitda per tonne to ₹800 and ₹1,000 by FY27 and FY28. Kesoram should operate at over ₹1,000 per tonne by Q4FY26 from ₹400 per tonne in Q4FY25, the management said.