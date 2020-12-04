Ultratech's new capacity expansions could add pressure on cement prices in East

Pan-India focused cement major Ultratech Cement Ltd has announced fresh capacity expansion of 12.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). This is over and above the company's ongoing expansions of 6.7mtpa.

Nearly 52% of this new capacity would come in the East, which is already facing a situation of oversupply. "Intense competition pushed margins to new lows of Rs850-900/t in the region," analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher said in a report on 4 December. However, volume growth led by pent-up demand is supporting cement prices for now. Cement prices across India have recently started to recover, showed latest dealers' channel checks.

That said, more capacity addition, especially in this market, would entail further pressure on prices. Analyst caution that fierce competition in the East would mean cement companies could start chasing volumes at the expense of realizations, which would impact their margins.

"The projects signal (Ultratech) managements' positive industry outlook along with its focus on market share, a positive. However, two risks from an industry perspective: a) continuing pressure in case of a renewed industry focus on expansion; b) UltraTech's low capex cost may induce the company to prioritize volumes," analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a note on 3 December.

Ultratech would incur a total capital outlay of Rs5,480 crore funded through internal accruals. Analysts say, this works out to a capex cost of $58/tonne, which is significantly below standard cost of $75-80/tonne. The reason for a low capex per tonne is that 70% of this expansion is brownfield in nature, which is more cost efficient than greenfield expansion, analysts added.

Meanwhile, the Ultratech stock rose more than 5% on the NSE on Friday following this announcement. The management told analysts that it targets an 8% CAGR in volumes for the next 10 years. CAGR is short for compounded annual growth rate. It expects capacity expansion in the East to reduce its logistics cost. Most importantly, the management expects the company to be debt-free by fiscal year 2023 despite its overall growth capex plans of Rs6,500 crore.

