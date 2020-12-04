Ultratech's new capacity expansions could add pressure on cement prices in East

Meanwhile, the Ultratech stock rose more than 5% on the NSE on Friday following this announcement. The management told analysts that it targets an 8% CAGR in volumes for the next 10 years. CAGR is short for compounded annual growth rate. It expects capacity expansion in the East to reduce its logistics cost. Most importantly, the management expects the company to be debt-free by fiscal year 2023 despite its overall growth capex plans of Rs6,500 crore.