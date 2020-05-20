UltraTech sees steady fourth quarter, rocky road ahead spoils prospects

In the analysts’ call, UltraTech’s management said March exit prices were better than the Q4 average. Most plants were operating at 65-70% capacity utilization. However, some analysts were sceptical that this may be the pent-up demand to complete unfinished work in infrastructure or housing, with an uptick from rural areas. If so, it would wane as the monsoon sets in, which anyway stalls construction activity and pulls down cement demand.