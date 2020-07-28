Pan-India focused cement major Ultratech Cement Ltd posted better-than-expected June quarter earnings. Standalone net profit fell 36% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹806 crore in the June quarter. Standalone revenue for the quarter declined 33% y-o-y to ₹7,290 crore. The company exceeded analysts’ estimates on both these fronts.

However, the stock has been rewarded for other key positives such as less- than-expected decline in cement sales volumes, better operating margins on strict cost controls and debt reduction.

In the June quarter, cement sales volumes declined 22% year-on-year to 14.65 million tonnes. Given the demand slowdown, analysts were pencilling-in an annual volume decline of 30-35%. In its investors’ presentation, the company said that it initiated an overhead cost reduction program with a 10% cost reduction target. On a y-o-y basis, the company’s fixed cost declined 21% and the company saw a Rs105/tonne reduction over the March quarter of fiscal year 2020. Further, the company’s consolidated net debt reduced ₹2209 crore from ₹16,860 crore in the March quarter of fiscal year 2020 to ₹14,651 crore in the June quarter.

Shares of the company rallied around 7% intraday on the NSE post results. The stock is currently trading at ₹4176.95 on the NSE. After peers ACC Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd and India Cements Ltd managed to sail through a rough June quarter, the Street was not so worried about Ultratech’s earnings. No wonder then that the Ultratech stock was trading in the green ahead of earnings. In this calendar year so far, the Ultratech stock has outperformed benchmark index Nifty50 by posting 1.15% returns as against the 7.5% fall in Nifty.

On the valuations front, the stock is trading at a one-year forward EV/Ebitda of 17 times, much higher than peers ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd. EV stands for enterprise value. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via