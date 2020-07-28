Shares of the company rallied around 7% intraday on the NSE post results. The stock is currently trading at ₹4176.95 on the NSE. After peers ACC Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd and India Cements Ltd managed to sail through a rough June quarter, the Street was not so worried about Ultratech’s earnings. No wonder then that the Ultratech stock was trading in the green ahead of earnings. In this calendar year so far, the Ultratech stock has outperformed benchmark index Nifty50 by posting 1.15% returns as against the 7.5% fall in Nifty.