UltraTech to sail through on volumes, at best
Summary
- Apart from an upbeat volume growth outlook, some other factors have played spoilsport for the cement firm.
UltraTech Cement Ltd managed to clock better volume growth than the industry in a quarter impacted by general elections and heatwaves. The company’s domestic grey cement volumes stood at 30.3 million tonnes (mt) in the June quarter (Q1FY25), up 6% year-on-year. This is ahead of the industry’s likely 3.0-3.5% growth, the management said. On a consolidated basis, volumes rose around 7% to 31.95 mt. Still UltraTech’s investors weren’t impressed, taking the stock down 3.3% on Friday, reacting to Q1FY25 earnings.