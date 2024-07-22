UltraTech to sail through on volumes, at best

Meanwhile, so far in 2024, UltraTech’s shares have risen by 7%, underperforming the Nifty 50 index. At FY26, EV/Ebitda the stock is trading at 17 times, showed Bloomberg data. To be sure, better-than-industry volume growth can support the valuation multiple only to a certain extent. Also, positives such as strong balance sheet and cost reduction initiatives are largely priced-in. So, a prolonged weakness in realizations could lead to further moderation in valuations. “Pricing pressure is estimated to continue in the near term; however, demand will stay healthy," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. They have cut their Ebitda and earnings per share estimates by 6% and 7% for FY25.