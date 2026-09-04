Ultravolt to power UltraTech, but its current can rattle rivals

For investors in UltraTech Cement Ltd, the wait is over.
In February 2025, the company had announced its decision to enter the wires and cables industry. On Thursday after market hours, it announced the launch of the business under the brand Ultravolt.
What stands out, however, is that the company’s plans seem more aggressive than initially foreseen. Backed by an investment of ₹1,800 crore, Ultravolt will be the second largest player in the wires segment by capacity, said UltraTech. Further, it aims to become one of the top two players within five years.