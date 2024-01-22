Markets
UltraTech ups its capex ammo, eyes industry-leading growth
Summary
- In the December quarter (Q3FY24), UltraTech’s year-on-year volume grew at 6%, falling from Q2 levels. Still, UltraTech has outpaced the industry.
Amid heightened competition, investors in UltraTech Cement Ltd stock are keeping one eye on volume growth and the other on pricing trends. The company seems to have a firmer grip on the latter.
