UltraTech ups its capex ammo, eyes industry-leading growth

Meanwhile, consolidated net debt rose sequentially to ₹5,541 crore in Q3FY24 versus ₹4,917 crore. With improving cash flows and reducing working capital requirements, debt is expe-cted to ease in Q4FY24. Despite the spree of expansions, the management aims to become net cash positive by March 2025, this is excluding Kesoram Industries deal. This should help UltraTech bridge the valuation gap, albeit marginally, with close competitor Shree Cement. At FY25 EV/Ebitda, UltraTech is trading at valuations multiple of 18.13 times, a discount to Shree Cement’s 18.80 times multiple, showed Bloomberg data. Meanwhile, the management expects good demand in Q4. However, analysts caution about demand softness once the Model Code of Conduct kicks in ahead of the general elections, where construction activities tend to slow down.