Ultratech's debt reduction further strengthens its balance sheet

Meanwhile, shares of the companare trading at a one-year forward EV/Ebitda multiple of 15 times. EV stands for enterprise value. Ultratech is the second most expensive cement stock on this parameter, first being debt-free Shree Cement Ltd, which is trading at a multiple of around 21 times. Analysts expect the valuation gap between the two companies to narrow as Ultratech inches closer to achieving a debt-free status.