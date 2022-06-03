Ultratech's fresh capex plan worries investors

Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd point out that the next phase of expansion will support volume growth and help Ultratech retain its leadership position. "In our current forecasts, we have modelled capacity/volume CAGRs of 7%/9% over FY22-25E. Factoring-in next phase of capacity addition by FY25, we see 7% upside to our current capacity estimates and ~5% upside for volume forecast of FY26," said the Emkay report. CAGR is short for compounded annual growth rate.

