UltraTech’s fresh capex: Winter is coming for peers in the North
UltraTech’s fresh 22.8 mt capacity push deepens its hold in the north, but rising competition could intensify pricing pressure and trigger valuation risks for regional peers.
Pan-India focused UltraTech Cement announced the fourth phase of its capacity expansion alongside its September quarter (Q2FY26) results last week. The plan envisages 22.8 million tonnes (mt) of incremental capacity in phases from FY28 onward, with 18 mt in north India and 4.8 mt in the west.