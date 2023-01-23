UltraTech’s tussle with sticky input costs overshadows volumes2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 09:57 PM IST
On a per tonne basis, energy and raw material costs have risen by 33% and 13% year-on-year (y-o-y), respectively.
UltraTech Cement Ltd was the biggest loser among Nifty 50 companies on Monday, falling by more than 4%. Its struggle with cost inflation has likely kept investors edgy. Pan-India focussed UltraTech announced Q3FY23 results on Saturday. On a per tonne basis, energy and raw material costs have risen by 33% and 13% year-on-year (y-o-y), respectively. Although these expenses were flat sequentially, the management’s commentary on this front was not encouraging.
