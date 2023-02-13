Uncertainty rises for Info Edge as 4B Network investment sours
The company slipped into a loss in Q3 as it fully impaired its investment of ₹276 crore in 4B Network Pvt Ltd.
Shares of Info Edge (India) Ltd bore the brunt of an unexpected impairment charge in the December quarter (Q3FY23), falling by 9% on Monday. The company slipped into a loss in Q3 as it fully impaired its investment of ₹276 crore in 4B Network Pvt Ltd. The reasons the company has cited for the impairment include excessive cash burn, liquidity issues and uncertainty in the funding environment.
