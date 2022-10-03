Uneven growth within PVs, 2Ws

All said, retail volumes are a true testament to demand. It remains to be seen if the festive season adds to retail volume growth, particularly for 2W companies with higher rural exposure. According to Vahan registration, Hero Moto has lost its top spot in the number of 2Ws sold in India in September for the first time to Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India. This is because of Hero’s larger presence in states with high rural exposure such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Also, the automaker’s wide presence in motorcycles is not helping either as these consumers are more price sensitive.