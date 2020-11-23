Unexciting privatisation news flow keeps a check on BPCL shares

It remains to be seen if the suitors that have lined up pay top dollar for the asset. Analysts are surprised at Vedanta’s interest in BPCL, especially considering the parent already has a high debt on books. “While Vedanta on a consolidated basis is not very levered, the key question has been the leverage at the unlisted parent and the inter-company loans to the parent (currently at about $1 billion). However, an SPV structure which is ring-fenced and services the debt from dividends from BPCL could be possible, in our view," wrote Pinakin Parekh, analyst at J.P. Morgan India Pvt. Ltd in a report on 18 November.