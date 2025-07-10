Union Bank of India: Value investors may still find appeal despite slacking growth
Notwithstanding the soft June quarter update, Union Bank of India, like other top PSU banks, remains a deep value stock.
Union Bank of India’s shares are down about 3% since its soft June quarter (Q1FY26) business update. The bank’s domestic deposit growth came in at a mere 3.6% year-on-year, and advance growth was 6.7%. The deposit growth rate being almost half of the advance growth rate should not be a big concern in the near future, as Union Bank’s loan-to-deposit ratio is moderate at 73% based on FY25.