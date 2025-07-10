While Union Bank’s NIM is likely to come under pressure similar to its peers, with 28% of the loan book being linked to the repo rate, the squeeze may be felt more for a couple of quarters as 50% of its term deposits are expected to be repriced lower in the next six months. After that, there could be some respite on NIM. Still, most analysts have already baked in a reduction of 10 basis points (bps) in NIM to 2.6% for FY26. So, there is unlikely to be a negative surprise unless the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announces further aggressive repo rate cuts. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.