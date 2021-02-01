Union Budget 2021: Stocks that moved during FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

MUMBAI: Key Indian equity benchmark indices the Nifty50 and the Sensex were traded in the green, rising more than percent each, while finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was delivering the speech for Union Budget 2021. Following stocks reacted to the sector-specific proposals announced by the FM.

Healthcare stocks rallied by more than 2% after spending on healthcare and allied services was increased substantially in Budget 2021. The FM announced a new scheme called the PM Atmanirbhar Health Yojana with an outlay of Rs64,180 crore over the next six years. This capital allocation is in addition to the National Health Mission.

Shares of VA Tech Wabag and recently listed Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd reacted positively to Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0. The stocks rose over 2% and 5%, respectively. “The Urban Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 will be implemented with a total financial allocation of ₹1.41 trillion over a period of five years from 2021," the FM said.

The Nifty Auto index rose more than a percent reacting to the introduction of voluntary vehicle scrappage policy. Stocks including Maruti Suzuki Ltd, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra reacted positively, rising around 1.5-2%.

The Nifty Infrastructure Index rose around 1.2% after the FM proposed enhanced capital expenditure at the State level of ₹2 trillion. The FM provided an outlay of Rs1.97 trillion over five years for capital expenditure. Shares of road construction companies KNR Construction Ltd, Ashoka Buildcon and NCC Ltd rose more than 4% after the FM proposed construction of more highways in various states. Engineering major Larsen & Tuobro shares rose around 2% on government's increased capex focus.

Textile stocks such as KPR Mills Ltd, Arvind Ltd and Vardhaman Ltd gave a thumbs-up to FM's announcement of setting-up 7 new textile parks over the next three years. These stocks rose by around 1.5%.

Nifty Bank rose more than 4% following the announcement of recapitalisation for public banks. The finance minister has proposed a capital outlay for Rs20,000 crore for the same for fiscal year 2022. Further, an asset reconstruction and management entity will be set for stressed assets of public banks.

Increasing the limit of foreign direct investment in the insurance sector from 49% currently to 74% has been welcomed by insurance companies. Shares of key insurance providers such as HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential and New India Assurance rose more than 3% each on the NSE.

Shares of power companies NTPC Ltd, Tata Power Ltd, Adani Power Ltd rose nearly 2% after a new framework for power distribution companies was announced this includes giving consumers a choice to select their power distributor. The FM further proposed the launch of the Hydrogen Energy Mission. Little surprising that the Nifty Energy Index rose more than 1.5%. The FM said that a scheme to assist power distribution companies to be launched with an outlay of Rs3 trillion.

Shares of natural gas providers reacted positively to extension of Ujjwala scheme to cover 1 crore additional beneficiaries. Further, the finance minister added that 100 more cities will be added to the city gas distribution project. Shares of Mahanagar Gas Ltd and Indraprastha Gas Ltd rose more than 3% each on the NSE.

