Union Budget 2021: Stocks that moved during FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

The Nifty Infrastructure Index rose around 1.2% after the FM proposed enhanced capital expenditure at the State level of ₹2 trillion. The FM provided an outlay of Rs1.97 trillion over five years for capital expenditure. Shares of road construction companies KNR Construction Ltd, Ashoka Buildcon and NCC Ltd rose more than 4% after the FM proposed construction of more highways in various states. Engineering major Larsen & Tuobro shares rose around 2% on government's increased capex focus.