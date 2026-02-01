Budget 2026: Manufacturing gets a big push amid global headwinds
Summary
The biggest push was for the electronic goods sector, with an increase in outlay for the electronics components manufacturing scheme from about ₹23,000 crore to ₹40,000 crore.
Union Budget 2026-27 continued to push the pedal on localization in the Indian manufacturing sector, announcing a slew of measures across electronic goods, pharma, textiles, capital goods and other sectors to boost India's production and export competitiveness.
