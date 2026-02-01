Budget 2026: Auto sector left wanting
The hope from the Union Budget 2026-27 was for a clear policy nudge, if not a shove, towards EVs, hybrids, and the broader automobile ecosystem.
Going into the Union Budget 2026-27, expectations from the automobile sector were decidedly high. While the budget was not hostile towards the sector, it was not ambitious either. The focus remained firmly on increasing manufacturing depth, rather than enhancing adoption velocity or providing some much-needed policy clarity. The over 1% correction in the Nifty Auto Index on 1 February reflected this disappointment.