Budget 2025-26 has placed emphasis on the backward integration of India’s electronic goods value chain and other capital-goods industries with a reduction in basic customs duty on components. Among the proposals are a reduction in the duty on open cells for television panels from 10%-15% to 5% and parts of open cells to from 2.5% to 0%. Most of these panels, which account for 60-65% of the cost of a TV, are currently imported. To encourage faster adoption, the import duty on display panels has been increased from 10% to 20%.