Budget boosts sentiment in hospitality stocks. Cricket World Cup in focus
Summary
To encourage foreign travel, the Union Budget also proposed to reduce the tax collected at source rate on the sale of overseas tour programme packages to 2%.
The Union Budget 2026-27 put the spotlight on the tourism and hospitality sector. The finance minister proposed measures to strengthen the tourism ecosystem, with focus on medical tourism, skilling and institutional capacity-building.
