“The announcements made in the Union Budget for the tourism and hospitality sector are sentimentally positive. Going ahead, in Q4FY26, the 2026 ICC Men's T20 cricket World Cup is a near-term demand trigger for hotels in cities where matches are scheduled," said Jinesh Joshi, analyst at PL Capital. The 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka from 7 February to 8 March 2026. “Also, Q4 is typically a good quarter for companies which have more business focus in their portfolio."