United Breweries raises the bar with a new growth recipe. Now it has to deliver

The United Breweries Ltd (UBL) stock hit a new 52-week low of ₹1,275.30 on Monday. Investors are hardly enthused by its EverGreen 2030 strategy unveiled at Capital Markets Day last week. UBL eyes a low teens Ebitda margin from high-single digit (9.2% in Q1FY27) over the next three to five years.
It is betting on improving state mix, portfolio mix and productivity, instead of relying on volume-led operating leverage. It aims for double-digit organic net sales growth from mid-to-high single-digit. UBL has the recipe, but execution is crucial, especially given the disappointments on this front.