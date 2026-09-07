United Breweries raises the bar with a new growth recipe. Now it has to deliver

The United Breweries Ltd (UBL) stock hit a new 52-week low of ₹1,275.30 on Monday. Investors are hardly enthused by its EverGreen 2030 strategy unveiled at Capital Markets Day last week. UBL eyes a low teens Ebitda margin from high-single digit (9.2% in Q1FY27) over the next three to five years.
The United Breweries Ltd (UBL) stock hit a new 52-week low of ₹1,275.30 on Monday. Investors are hardly enthused by its EverGreen 2030 strategy unveiled at Capital Markets Day last week. UBL eyes a low teens Ebitda margin from high-single digit (9.2% in Q1FY27) over the next three to five years.
It is betting on improving state mix, portfolio mix and productivity, instead of relying on volume-led operating leverage. It aims for double-digit organic net sales growth from mid-to-high single-digit. UBL has the recipe, but execution is crucial, especially given the disappointments on this front.
It is betting on improving state mix, portfolio mix and productivity, instead of relying on volume-led operating leverage. It aims for double-digit organic net sales growth from mid-to-high single-digit. UBL has the recipe, but execution is crucial, especially given the disappointments on this front.
UBL sees a large opportunity in beer segment underpinned by India’s low per capita beer consumption of 2.5 litres (versus 25 litres globally) and 25 million consumers reaching the legal drinking age annually. India is a priority market for Heineken in terms of volume and premiumization. To insulate margins from global commodity and supply chain shocks, its new productivity initiative targets 100% domestic sourcing of malt and glass bottles.
Premiumization, through Heineken Silver and Kingfisher Ultra, should aid category growth and margins. Premium beers command higher prices and Ebitda margin than economy brands, but UBL’s premium segment is around 10% of its total volumes.
Elara Securities (India) cautions that Carlsberg is becoming aggressive on Tuborg through improved trade schemes to gain market share, which could limit UBL’s volume growth to 6%, so guidance of double-digit revenue could land at the lower end, around 10.5%.
State-mix strategy
UBL is executing a state-by-state margin strategy across three distinct profit pools: low-margin states with gross margins of 25-35%, where focus is to improve margins; mid-margin states with gross margins of 35-50%, where UBL would protect share and improve margins; and high-margin states with gross margins of 50-65%, targeted for aggressive market share expansion.
This state-mix optimization is supported by progressive tax reforms in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Jharkhand, where a shift to private retail triggered volume surge and market share gains in the mainstream segment.
According to JM Financial Institutional Securities, UBL’s execution on improving share in mainstream and overall margin delivery has lagged expectations over the past three years. “Also, sustainability of improved category growth (2026 industry growth in double-digit versus mid-single digit CAGR over 2010–25) will be key,” added JM.