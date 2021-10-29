United Spirits' improved business momentum boosts investor confidence

Despite only a gradual reopening of the on-trade channel, the company’s Q2FY22 sales were 7% higher than Q2FY20 levels. This is good news for United Spirits heading into the high margin and on-trade dependent third quarter, said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL). Sales growth and margin were ahead of our expectation, leading to a comfortable beat on our Q2FY22 forecasts, they added.

