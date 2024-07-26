Chart Beat: United Spirits' margin at multi-quarter high, but may not sustain
Summary
- United Spirits may be riding high following strong Q1FY25 performance, but outlook remains cautious due to weak demand and regulatory risks, with a high P/E ratio indicating potential overvaluation.
Shares of United Spirits Ltd surged to a new 52-week high of ₹1,436 apiece on Thursday, backed by the robust June quarter (Q1FY25) earnings performance. A key highlight was its Ebitda margin which surged to a 23-quarter high of 19.5%. Ebitda, which stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization, is a key profitability measure for companies.