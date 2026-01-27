United Spirits’ premium brands soothe volume pain amid regulatory challenges
The company’s premium and luxury brands such as Signature, Johnnie Walker, Godawan and Don Julio have continued to grow faster than the category, compensating for weakness at the lower end.
For United Spirits Ltd, the next few quarters will be shaped by how well it navigates a structural reset in Maharashtra, one of its crucial markets, without sacrificing profitability. Higher excise duties and the rollout of Maharashtra-made liquor (MML) have altered consumption patterns in the state, weakening demand for Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL).