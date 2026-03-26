United Spirits on 24 March announced its exit from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)—both the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women’s Premier League (WPL) teams. The sale removes a long-standing overhang for United Spirits by monetizing a non-core asset, whose financial contribution had been limited despite RCB’s strong brand. In FY25, the franchise accounted for less than 2% of standalone revenues and roughly 4% of net worth.
RCB sale boosts United Spirits—now comes the hard part
SummaryA premium exit from a low-contribution asset strengthens return ratios, but with gains largely priced in, future upside hinges on premiumisation and regulatory tailwinds.
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