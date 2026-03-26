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RCB sale boosts United Spirits—now comes the hard part

Ananya Roy
1 min read26 Mar 2026, 01:56 PM IST
The exit allows United Spirits to focus on premiumization and margins in its core liquor business rather than owning a sports franchise.
The exit allows United Spirits to focus on premiumization and margins in its core liquor business rather than owning a sports franchise.(AFP)
Summary

A premium exit from a low-contribution asset strengthens return ratios, but with gains largely priced in, future upside hinges on premiumisation and regulatory tailwinds.

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United Spirits on 24 March announced its exit from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)—both the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women’s Premier League (WPL) teams. The sale removes a long-standing overhang for United Spirits by monetizing a non-core asset, whose financial contribution had been limited despite RCB’s strong brand. In FY25, the franchise accounted for less than 2% of standalone revenues and roughly 4% of net worth.

United Spirits on 24 March announced its exit from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)—both the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women’s Premier League (WPL) teams. The sale removes a long-standing overhang for United Spirits by monetizing a non-core asset, whose financial contribution had been limited despite RCB’s strong brand. In FY25, the franchise accounted for less than 2% of standalone revenues and roughly 4% of net worth.

A consortium led by the Aditya Birla group is acquiring the IPL franchise at an effective valuation exceeding 18,000 crore, factoring in WPL-related liabilities, BCCI fees, and goods and services tax (GST). The company had bought the stake in 2008 for $110 million, implying a 17% compound annual growth rate on the investment.

Also Read | Can the Sterling demerger revive Thomas Cook’s fortunes?

Analysts had expected a sale valued at $1.5-1.8 billion; the $1.9 billion deal translates into 13–51 higher perceived value per share, as calculated from a Nomura Global Markets Research report on 24 March, prior to the official announcement. This indicates an upside of 1-4%, which has largely been factored into the stock’s movement since the development.

Still, monetizing a low-contribution asset at a premium should also strengthen return ratios, even as brokerages expect a one-time special dividend from the sales proceeds.

Nuvama Research has called the deal strategically positive, as ownership of sports franchises offers limited synergy for a consumer liquor company. “Brand visibility can be effectively maintained through sponsorship without capital lock-in,” said the Nuvama report dated 25 March.

Also Read | IPO lull threatens ₹18,000 crore in planned fund-raising

The exit allows United Spirits to sharpen focus on premiumization and margin expansion in its core alcoholic beverages business. Regulatory changes in Maharashtra, where excise duties on Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) doubled last June, had pushed the stock down 10%, as state-made alternatives gained traction.

Maharashtra contributes nearly a quarter of the company’s revenues. The March quarter (Q4FY26) is expected to remain soft, pressured further by higher oil-driven input costs. Longer-term tailwinds include the India-UK free trade agreement, which could lower Scotch import costs from parent Diageo starting Q2FY27, and easing regulations in large states such as Andhra Pradesh, which would gradually improve pricing flexibility and distribution efficiency for privately held alcohol businesses.

Bloomberg data shows the stock trading at 46x its FY27 price-to-earnings ratio. But a sustained re-rating will hinge more on execution in premiumization and state-level regulatory developments than on the headline valuation of the RCB sale alone.

Also Read | IPL: Is RCB really worth $2 billion?
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Meet the Author

Ananya Roy

Ananya Roy is the founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser. She is a CFA cRead more

harter-holder as well as an MBA in Finance from IIM with an engineering background from NIT. She brings more than a decade of investment and fund management experience, ranging from building indexes to fund management and private equity investments. She brings a holistic view to managing investments from her prior experience at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar. She pens her views on the economy, regulations, personal finance, and stock markets. She enjoys losing herself during deep-dives into industry analysis and company fundamentals. She also writes for Moneycontrol, Economic Times, and Financial Express.

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HomeMarketsMark To MarketRCB sale boosts United Spirits—now comes the hard part

RCB sale boosts United Spirits—now comes the hard part

Ananya Roy
1 min read26 Mar 2026, 01:56 PM IST
The exit allows United Spirits to focus on premiumization and margins in its core liquor business rather than owning a sports franchise.
The exit allows United Spirits to focus on premiumization and margins in its core liquor business rather than owning a sports franchise.(AFP)
Summary

A premium exit from a low-contribution asset strengthens return ratios, but with gains largely priced in, future upside hinges on premiumisation and regulatory tailwinds.

Gift this article

United Spirits on 24 March announced its exit from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)—both the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women’s Premier League (WPL) teams. The sale removes a long-standing overhang for United Spirits by monetizing a non-core asset, whose financial contribution had been limited despite RCB’s strong brand. In FY25, the franchise accounted for less than 2% of standalone revenues and roughly 4% of net worth.

United Spirits on 24 March announced its exit from Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)—both the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women’s Premier League (WPL) teams. The sale removes a long-standing overhang for United Spirits by monetizing a non-core asset, whose financial contribution had been limited despite RCB’s strong brand. In FY25, the franchise accounted for less than 2% of standalone revenues and roughly 4% of net worth.

A consortium led by the Aditya Birla group is acquiring the IPL franchise at an effective valuation exceeding 18,000 crore, factoring in WPL-related liabilities, BCCI fees, and goods and services tax (GST). The company had bought the stake in 2008 for $110 million, implying a 17% compound annual growth rate on the investment.

Also Read | Can the Sterling demerger revive Thomas Cook’s fortunes?

Analysts had expected a sale valued at $1.5-1.8 billion; the $1.9 billion deal translates into 13–51 higher perceived value per share, as calculated from a Nomura Global Markets Research report on 24 March, prior to the official announcement. This indicates an upside of 1-4%, which has largely been factored into the stock’s movement since the development.

Still, monetizing a low-contribution asset at a premium should also strengthen return ratios, even as brokerages expect a one-time special dividend from the sales proceeds.

Nuvama Research has called the deal strategically positive, as ownership of sports franchises offers limited synergy for a consumer liquor company. “Brand visibility can be effectively maintained through sponsorship without capital lock-in,” said the Nuvama report dated 25 March.

Also Read | IPO lull threatens ₹18,000 crore in planned fund-raising

The exit allows United Spirits to sharpen focus on premiumization and margin expansion in its core alcoholic beverages business. Regulatory changes in Maharashtra, where excise duties on Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) doubled last June, had pushed the stock down 10%, as state-made alternatives gained traction.

Maharashtra contributes nearly a quarter of the company’s revenues. The March quarter (Q4FY26) is expected to remain soft, pressured further by higher oil-driven input costs. Longer-term tailwinds include the India-UK free trade agreement, which could lower Scotch import costs from parent Diageo starting Q2FY27, and easing regulations in large states such as Andhra Pradesh, which would gradually improve pricing flexibility and distribution efficiency for privately held alcohol businesses.

Bloomberg data shows the stock trading at 46x its FY27 price-to-earnings ratio. But a sustained re-rating will hinge more on execution in premiumization and state-level regulatory developments than on the headline valuation of the RCB sale alone.

Also Read | IPL: Is RCB really worth $2 billion?
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ananya Roy

Ananya Roy is the founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser. She is a CFA cRead more

harter-holder as well as an MBA in Finance from IIM with an engineering background from NIT. She brings more than a decade of investment and fund management experience, ranging from building indexes to fund management and private equity investments. She brings a holistic view to managing investments from her prior experience at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar. She pens her views on the economy, regulations, personal finance, and stock markets. She enjoys losing herself during deep-dives into industry analysis and company fundamentals. She also writes for Moneycontrol, Economic Times, and Financial Express.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketRCB sale boosts United Spirits—now comes the hard part
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