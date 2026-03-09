Karnataka, which is estimated to contribute about 15% to United Spirits Ltd’s sales volumes, is shifting from a government-controlled model to a market-driven alcohol pricing model. This should improve the pricing power of liquor companies and support margins. Companies can now adjust product prices depending on inflation and raw material costs.
United Spirits: Karnataka's new liquor policy may lift premium play
SummaryUnited Spirits’s shares trade at about 48x FY27 estimated earnings, suggesting a large part of the optimism may have been priced in, for now.
Karnataka, which is estimated to contribute about 15% to United Spirits Ltd’s sales volumes, is shifting from a government-controlled model to a market-driven alcohol pricing model. This should improve the pricing power of liquor companies and support margins. Companies can now adjust product prices depending on inflation and raw material costs.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More