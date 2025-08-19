United Spirits stock can get tipsy amid near-term party poopers
Summary
For United Spirits, rising excise duties in Maharashtra, cautious discretionary demand, and inflationary pressures are likely to weigh on volumes and margins, even as premium brands continue to grow.
The United Spirits Ltd stock is down 23% from its 52-week high of ₹1,700 seen on 3 January. Investors hoping for a quick turnaround may be disappointed, particularly as the recently announced June quarter (Q1FY26) results offered little excitement.
