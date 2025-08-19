Plus, Q1FY26 results were lacklustre with year-on-year revenue and volume growth of 8.4% and 9.4%, respectively, mainly aided by Andhra Pradesh resuming operations after five years and traction in prestige & above (P&A) portfolio. P&A formed 88.3% of Q1’s net sales, up 50 basis points (bps) year-on-year. P&A volume and value growth stood at 9% each in Q1FY26. The guidance of double-digit revenue growth in P&A over the medium-to-long term was retained. This is expected to be aided by premiumization-led innovations and scaling up exports.