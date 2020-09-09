Unlike Jio, Silver Lake’s valuation for Reliance Retail isn’t gold-plated

After Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) raised a record ₹1.5 trillion by selling stakes in Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL), expectations have been running high with regards to stake sales in the group’s retail venture. “In our view, the (RIL) stock price at the current level of ₹2100 is likely pricing in a $75-80 billion value for Reliance Retail," analysts at JP Morgan said in a 9 September report, ahead of the deal announcement.

But as it turns out, technology-focused private equity investor, Silver Lake, has valued Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) at a much lower $57 billion. That is underwhelming, to say the least.

“Using the valuation of recent deals in Jio Platforms (EV of about $65 billion), proposed deal with Saudi Aramco (EV of $75 billion) and this one in retail ($57 billion), gives us a $197 billion EV for Reliance’s three segments. Adjusting for minority interest (about $25 billion) in Jio and Retail as well as $4.6 billion of net debt likely to remain by March 2021 gives a value of $174 billion, net to Reliance", analysts at CLSA pointed out in a report last week.

RIL, however, enjoys a market capitalisation of about $190 billion. While the stock appears to have run ahead of itself, analysts are scrambling to account for the shortfall and somehow still justify the stock’s high valuations.

The fallback is the so-called optionality of RIL’s technology businesses such as JioMart and a much-awaited superapp. Analysts at JP Morgan now value this optionality as high as $60 billion. But the fact is that since these businesses are already housed in Jio Platforms and RRVL respectively, and valuations of the two firms already capture this optionality. Indeed, Jio Platforms was valued at multiples much higher than peers such as Bharti Airtel Ltd, and the reason ascribed was that investors have attributed the difference to the option value of the Jio superapp.

But the fact that the JioMart optionality hasn’t added much value to Reliance Retail comes as a disappointment.

Stock market investors, flush with liquidity, will perhaps come to the conclusion that private market investors such as Silver Lake haven’t fully appreciated the huge value that the e-commerce businesses can throw up. Needless to say, that’s a foolhardy assumption.

Another hope is that the Silver Lake transaction will be followed up with an announcement of a strategic investment.

“We believe the key will be whether Reliance Retail is able to attract strategic investors (global retailers and e-commerce companies that are currently competing with Reliance Retail in India), which could drive re-rating on expectations of reduced competition for Reliance Retail," point out JP Morgan analysts.

While stock market investors have run ahead of themselves on the valuations front, as they have with a number of other stocks as well, the fact also remains that the fundraising spree at RIL puts it in a much strong position vis-à-vis competition in the telecom, retail and e-commerce segments.

