Unlike Jio, Silver Lake’s valuation for Reliance Retail isn’t gold-plated

The fallback is the so-called optionality of RIL’s technology businesses such as JioMart and a much-awaited superapp. Analysts at JP Morgan now value this optionality as high as $60 billion. But the fact is that since these businesses are already housed in Jio Platforms and RRVL respectively, and valuations of the two firms already capture this optionality. Indeed, Jio Platforms was valued at multiples much higher than peers such as Bharti Airtel Ltd, and the reason ascribed was that investors have attributed the difference to the option value of the Jio superapp.