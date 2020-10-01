Unlock 5.0 brightens picture for PVR, Inox stocks, but pre-covid levels far away

After months of despair, this week has brought good news for multiplexes. First, West Bengal permitted cinemas to reopen. Now, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said multiplexes can restart operations from 15 October with 50% of their seating capacity. Unsurprisingly, investors are elated. Shares of PVR Ltd and Inox Leisure Ltd have jumped almost 10% on NSE in early trade on Thursday. Overall, these stocks have increased 15-20% so far this week.

As India gradually opened up from its covid-19 lockdown, multiplexes are one of the last to be allowed to re-open, making the sector relatively more vulnerable. The development is sentimentally positive but is also just the first important step. In these pandemic times, risks for the multiplex sector are higher, as consumer behaviour is unpredictable leading to uncertainties on how demand would pan out.

Karan Taurani, analyst, Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd said, “Cinema is a high operating leverage business and advertising/ food & beverage revenues will take longest to recover back to pre-covid levels." Taurani added, “Other risks include higher distributor share and lower the window period for OTT (over-the-top) services." Lower window risk is to enable producer make more money from digital/ satellite rights so that it can be compensated against lower collections in covid times.

According to Taurani, “These are going to be compensatory measures which producers will ask for before releasing the film as they have waited so long for a release and as pre-covid Box Office collection will take slightly longer to come back." This is also because occupancies are expected to be lower in the initial few months as people stay indoors to protect themselves from the virus.

Abneesh Roy, analyst at Edelweiss Securities Ltd says, “Challenges will be getting consumers, need for promotions in ticket pricing, IPL, content, rental negotiations etc."

Note that Maharashtra has extended its lockdown till October end and theatres in the state won’t open up this month. This may limit content releases, as Maharashtra accounts for a sizeable chunk of box office collections.

According to Roy, “Key thing to watch will be rent negotiations which were on a pause as there was no business. For lockdown phase, rent is likely to be zero."

True, both Inox and PVR have a reasonable liquidity cushion to ride the near-term difficult patch. PVR has completed a rights issue of Rs300 crore, while Inox’s board has approved an equity fund raising of about Rs250 crore. Even so, revenues need to flow in to at least reduce losses in the initial phases after operations commence.

In short, as multiplexes begin their show on recommencing operations, there are a lot of unknown variables. Needless to say, coping with these factors will be challenging. Understandably, despite the sharp jump in stock prices this week, PVR and Inox stocks are still 37-41% away from their pre-covid highs in February.

