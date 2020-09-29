Unlocking brings cheer for Shriram Transport investors, but some worries persist

Shares of Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd have surged nearly 10% in the past three trading sessions. Behind this cheer is the company’s update on its business and guidance that it gave last week.

In a release, the company said it expects that it would be able to collect repayments from 90% of its customers by the end of this month. The company also said it may not see more than 2% of its loan book going for restructuring. “(We are) positive on upcoming festive season, given the strong rural & semi urban demand, good consumer demand and traction in e-commerce & related logistics players," the company said in its release. The company is betting on its rural reach and exposure to help it overcome the impact of the pandemic. Indeed, early signs of a pick-up in tractor sales and the improvement in other commercial vehicles sales point to a faster recovery.

Analysts believe that the lender’s provisions for covid-19 risks along with the recent boost to capital also helps. “Shriram Transport Finance is well positioned to participate in any recovery.. given its strengthened balance sheet with covid-19 provisions and ₹1500 crore rights issue taking Tier-1 capital ratio to 20%," wrote analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in a 13 August report.

Note that the rights issue was priced at ₹570 a piece which was a discount of 17% on the prevailing market price, and also a marginal discount to its estimated book value for FY21. More than anything else, subdued valuations seem to be working for the company’s shares.

But the company is not fully out of the woods yet. Shriram Transport Finance lends to large transport fleet operators as well as small owners who own and operate transportation. Large fleet operators have been hit hard due to the pandemic, especially operators of fleets of private buses and other commercial vehicles. With schools shut, these bus operators are having a tough time. As a 31 August article in Mumbai Mirror pointed out, many of these operators are not able to repay lenders regularly. Regional lockdowns are making it difficult for transport operators to carry out their operations. Perhaps this lingering worry explains why its shares are still 53% off the peak in February.





