Unlocking brings cheer for Shriram Transport investors, but some worries persist

In a release, the company said it expects that it would be able to collect repayments from 90% of its customers by the end of this month. The company also said it may not see more than 2% of its loan book going for restructuring. “(We are) positive on upcoming festive season, given the strong rural & semi urban demand, good consumer demand and traction in e-commerce & related logistics players," the company said in its release. The company is betting on its rural reach and exposure to help it overcome the impact of the pandemic. Indeed, early signs of a pick-up in tractor sales and the improvement in other commercial vehicles sales point to a faster recovery.