Uno Minda’s passenger vehicle seating systems push adds a new growth engine

Uno Minda recently announced its entry into passenger vehicle seating systems through its joint venture with Japan’s Tachi-S Co. The company will invest ₹320 crore in a new plant with capacity of around 240,000 units annually.
Initially, this hardly moves the needle for Uno that generated ₹19,658 crore revenue in FY26. Nomura estimates that, assuming an asset turn of about 2.5x, this investment could add around ₹800 crore in revenue, or about 3% of FY28 forecasted revenue.
Passenger vehicle seating is a high-value component category in an automobile. Depending on the vehicle and features offered, seating systems can account for ₹20,000-70,000 of content per vehicle. Features such as ventilation, powered adjustment, lumbar support and integrated safety systems are becoming more common as Indian consumers move towards premium vehicles and SUVs. It should be noted that the JV has already secured an anchor customer order from a leading OEM.