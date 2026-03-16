Uno Minda Ltd shares are down 22% so far in 2026. After the slide, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 30x, based on Nomura’s FY28 estimates, and on par with the broking firm’s estimates for other auto ancillaries such as Sona BLW Precision Forgings and Bharat Forge.
Why Uno Minda stock valuation is getting reset
SummaryUno Minda has an indirect exposure to exports through supplies to its customers or OEMs—contributing more than 90% of revenue.
Uno Minda Ltd shares are down 22% so far in 2026. After the slide, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings multiple of 30x, based on Nomura’s FY28 estimates, and on par with the broking firm’s estimates for other auto ancillaries such as Sona BLW Precision Forgings and Bharat Forge.
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