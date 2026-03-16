Why Uno Minda stock valuation is getting reset

Given this, Uno’s investors may do well to focus on its two key strengths that have helped the stock fetch premium valuations. One, its ability to grow faster than the auto industry. For instance, the passenger vehicle and two-wheeler industry is expected to grow by 8% and 7% in FY26, but Uno Minda’s revenue growth is likely to be 18% as per Nomura’s estimates. Second, it has a well-diversified product portfolio across switches, lighting, acoustics, castings and seatings with no product segment contributing over 25% of total revenue.